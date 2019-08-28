Athens residents will see a decrease in their property tax rate when the question comes to a vote in September.
During the first reading of the tax rate ordinance on Monday, council members were leaning toward a one-half cent decrease. The decision will become final when the reading is conducted on Sept. 9.
Mayor Monte Montgomery suggested the council might even shave the rate a little lower than the proposed 0.680221.
"I can say I have confidence in this budget and where we are, better than I've been in years," Montgomery said. "If we did want to consider more than the mandatory half-cent tax decrease, but the full one-cent tax, I'm for that."
Councilman Aaron Smith said he preferred to stay with the half-cent decrease. One reason is uncertainty of the costs of operating the Cain Center once it's rebuilt.
"Second of all, for me, I'd rather take the $36,000 or whatever it is and apply it to something we have financed, preferably something with the highest interest rate," Smith said.
Councilman Gross also favored the half-cent decrease and have the city continue to build its "rainy day” fund until it reaches 90 days.
City Finance Director Mandie Quigg presented a table of appraised property valuations for the past 10 years. The values for 2019 total $764,609,706, up from just over $712 million a year ago.
That's the biggest jump in the 10 years listed on the table. Taxes assessed are projected to be $5,201,036, after $4,868,127 in 2018.
In the public hearing on the budget, Quigg gave a break-down of expenditures. The general fund total is $11,250,986. The utility fund totals $5,934,577 and $3,713,464 is projected for capital expenditures.
The 2019-2020 document is a balanced budget, meaning projected revenues equal expenditures.
Adoption of the budgets also set for Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.