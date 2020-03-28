Despite the somber tone that prevailed around the country this week, the sun came out in its radiant glory around Athens and wildflowers began to pop out and decorate the landscape.
Spring had taken hold, but the weather had more the feel of early May than late March.
The National Weather Service reported the temperature in Athens peaked at 84 degrees on Tuesday and another 84 degree day was recorded on Wednesday. Thursday, the temperature stalled at 84 for the third day in row.
The unseasonably warm temperatures were combined with some periods of overcast skies and high humidities.
The weekend promises to be a bit cooler and much less humid, before another system comes in early next week.
The 30-year average high temperature for March is 68 degrees. Statistically, there is a 30% chance that the final freezing temperature would come on March 27 or later.
In 2018, March was also warm. The month ended with an average high of 74 degrees, recorded at Athens Municipal Airport, an increase over the average high of 68 degrees.
Last year, the average high was a bit below the norm, 66 degrees. The high only hit 80 degrees once, on March 9. After a run of 12 consecutive days with the high peaking in the 70s, the month closed on a chilly note. The high reached only 66 on the 30th and 57 on the 31st.
March 2019 also had people bundling up on a few occasions. On the March 3,4,5 and 6 the low stayed in the 20s, plummeting to 29 degrees on the 5th.
This year, there were no freezing temperatures in March.
The Henderson County Livestock Show is usually held in late March or early April and can experience a wide range of temperature swings, early morning frost or thunderstorms. The event was canceled this year.
