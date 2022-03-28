Athens Gymnastics Academy girl’s teams brought back lots of gold and silver after competing in the recent TAAF qualifying Tribute to our Troops event at East Texas Gymnastics.
Both AGA teams competed in five events including vault, bars, beam, floor, and all-around. Silver All-Around winners were Megan Hairgrove, Brooklyn Nelson, Audrey Nunley, and Brighley Swartwood, while Dru Lunceford was awarded Bronze All-Around, Katherine Welther came in fourth All-Around and Quetzal Ramirez was fifth All-Around.
All of the girls competing in the Xcel Silver division are doing so for their first year. They have been scoring well over the last few competitions and are continuing to increase their scores, bringing in 15 total medals this last time.
The Xcel Gold division team, which brought back 16 medals consists of five girls, including Makenzie Duff who was unable to compete due to an injury but came to support her teammates. Dru, who is also a competitive dancer, and Brooklyn, who also competes in rodeo events, both won five medals. Megan, who competes despite having scoliosis, also brought home five medals.
These teams will compete again in the Paradise Classic April 2 and 3 in Dallas.
For more information on gymnastics classes for all ages, including adults, parents night out events, and more about AGA, please call 903-200-1105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.