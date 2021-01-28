An annual audit of Athens’ finances shows the city faring well in the major categories.
Kent Willis of Patillo, Brown & Hill, LLP told council members Monday, Jan. 25, that Athens received an unmodified opinion on the regular audit, as well as on a special audit done on federal grant funds.
“An unmodified opinion is the highest level of assurance we can provide,” Willis said. "That's really as good as it can get for an audit in governmental finances.”
Willis commended Director of Finance Mandie Quigg and staff. He said they were prompt in obtaining the information and documentation needed,
"Mandie and her team are top notch," he said.
One area that is a concern to many cities is pension liability. Athens’ $5.6 million in pension commitment is 84% funded, which Willis said is a “strong place to be.”
Mayor Monte Montgomery said the audit was "all good news for the council."
As of Sept. 30, the city had $7.2 million in its general fund. Of that $4.3 million was unassigned. That translates to 130 days of unassigned fund balance available for the city.
The city also funds to operate 90 days in reserve.
The audit of federal grants this year was required because the city was above a $750,000 threshold in funds received. According to Willis, Athens’ unmodified opinion isn’t common in the grant audits.
"To have a clean audit is commendable," he said.
While the audits concentrate on bookkeeping and accounting procedures, Willis also added that the City is "sitting at a very financially healthy position."
This is the second year for Patillo, Brown and Hill to perform the city audit.
The council also approved a final reading of an ordinance concerning Dillon Manufacturing’s request to close and abandon a portion of Needmore Street. The right-of-way at the entrance to the closed portion is not sufficient for emergency vehicles to turn around so additional right-of-way must be provided.
