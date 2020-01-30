The Athens City Council heard a favorable financial report on Monday from the firm hired to perform the 2019 audit.
"This is the first year that we've had the opportunity to work with the City of Athens," Paula Lowe, CPA of Patillo, Brown & Hill, LLP said. "I think the process and the audit was very successful."
Lowe said she appreciated the attention to detail of City Manager Elizabeth Borstad and Finance Director Mandie Quigg in helping go through the source material to prepare the audit.
"Usually, a first year audit is more challenging," Lowe said.
The Athens City Charter calls for the annual report to be presented by Jan. 31 each year.
"We were able to render an unmodified opinion," Lowe said. "An unmodified opinion is the highest opinion that can be rendered."
The financial report shows the general fund balance at the end of the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 was almost $5.7 million. Lowe said the city has set aside enough money in an emergency fund to keep the city going for 75 days. That means the city could operate for that length of time with absolutely no income.
Mayor Monte Montgomery said the audit two years ago, before Borstad and Quigg came to the city staff, stated there was a "serious paper trail problem."
Lowe said that was not an issue with the new audit.
City Councilman Ed McCain said when he joined the council in 2016 the city had less than $1 million in the reserve fund. Now it's up to over $2.25 million.
"It went from 30 days to 75 days in two years, with the goal being 90," McCain said. "That does nothing but improve our credit rating."
Lowe said that is a result of the council working it into the budget and management making sure the budget is properly implemented.
The financial report will be posted on the city web site for public viewing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.