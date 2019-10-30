Athens Director of Development Services Aubrey Sloan informed the City Council about ongoing projects on Monday, including the Triton development on E. Tyler Street.
The Triton project hit a snag when the Texas Department of Transportation didn't approve the developer's proposed drive-approach entry near near the traffic signal on E. Tyler Street.
"The developer is currently working out a solution to that issue, which will likely require the site plan to be redesigned" Sloan said. "When that happens, the site plan will have to come back to Planning and Zoning and the City Council for approval."
Mayor Monte Montgomery said he is glad due diligence is being done on the plan because if poorly designed it could cause traffic problems.
Sloan said one of the anticipated occupants of the Triton development, Panda Express, has submitted a permit which has been approved.
"However, we're not able to issue that permit until the site plan and access issues are worked out," Sloan said.
According to Sloan, a city staff meeting was scheduled for Wednesday with developers of the Woodland Springs residential subdivision on N. Wofford Street. The development includes 26 single family lots.
Sloan said the meeting is scheduled for the developer to discuss completing the civil phase of the project, which includes tying in the new curb and gutter and making repairs to the service road that runs behind the lots.
"Home construction can not start until the civil project is completed," Sloan said.
A commercial building permit was issued for the Thrive Church which will be located behind the Whataburger on Old Tyler Street and another for a temporary building for Thrive Church at their existing location on U.S. Highway 175.
Another permit issued was for a triplex on College Street.
Sloan joined the City of Athens team about a year ago. Before that she spent seven years as the Planning and Zoning Manager for the City of Corsicana.
Permits issued during the quarter that ended in September include:
• Commercial building permit – new, 3
• Commercial building permit – remodel, 11
• Residential building permit – new, 10
• Residential building permit – remodel, 25
• Manufactured home permit – 11
• Mechanical permit, 16
• Electrical permit, 65
• Plumbing permit, 42
• Fence permit, 7
• Sign permit – permanent, 11
• Sign permit – promotional, 10
• Certificate of occupancy, 17
