Athens continued its strong showing in sales tax allocations in the latest report from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The May check of $834,089 is up 17.4% from last year. The city's total for the year-to-date is $3,230,212, leaving the allocation total 18.22% ahead of 2021 at this time.
Henderson County's second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City did not fare as well. It's $535,630 allocation is down 3.77% from last May. For the year, GBC is ahead by 9.62%.
Chandler's May allocation is only 2.83% better than 2001, leaving the city 5.24% ahead of last year's pace for the first five months.
Hegar announced Wednesday he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 11.8 % more than in May 2021. Cities had an allocation of $761.1 million and were up 18.1%.
Large percentage increases were recorded for Log Cabin, up 84.7%, Murchison, up 28.66%, and Trinidad, up by 23.82%.
Log Cabin's large allocation jump was affected by an increase in its tax from 1% to 2% October 1, 2021.
Through May, all Henderson County municipalities are on the positive side for the year.
The allocations are based on taxes collected through April.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their May 2022 allocation and the allocation for last May.
Athens, $834,089.06, $710,457.02, (17.40%)
Berryville, $2,840.33, $2,885.43, (-1.56%)
Brownsboro, $32,021.31, $34,740.75, (-7.82%)
Caney City, $11,393.58, $9,625.43,1 (8.36%)
Chandler, $109,684.38, $106,665.72, (2.83%)
Coffee City, $20,277.96, $20,469.31, (-0.93%)
Eustace, $15,653.26, $14,917.08, (4.93%)
Gun Barrel City, $535,630.02, $556,633.60, (-3.77%)
Log Cabin, $10,980.69, $5,946.26, (84.66%)
Malakoff, $69,158.54, $65,230.04, (6.02%)
Murchison, $20,720.56, $16,104.26, (28.66%)
Payne Springs, $14,208.87, $16,082.27, (-11.64%)
Poynor, $1,621.73, $1,645.30, (-1.43%)
Seven Points, $82,407.22, $76,901.41, (7.15%)
Tool, $31,174.89. $29,464.47, (5.80%)
Trinidad, $16,631.96, $13,431.95, (23.82%)
