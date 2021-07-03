Athens area drivers will be paying some the highest prices in recent years as they head to the road for the Independence Day holiday according to reports from GasBuddy, which tracks what 150,000 stations around the country are charging.
Although some parts of United States are paying more than $3 per gallon, Athens’ highest price remained below that mark on Thursday.
The Murphy USA and Brookshire’s on East Tyler street were each showing $2.79. That was also the posted price at the Valero on Cayuga Drive. The cost at the Shell on East Tyler Street was just a bit more at $2.80.
The Henderson County average on Thursday was $2.90. That’s more than any of the surrounding counties. The state average was $2.79.9.
Gun Barrel City was showing $2.72 at Murphy USA, $2.72 at the Valero 2.75 in the Texaco, all on West Main and $2.79 at the CEFCO on Gun Barrel Lane.
In Mabank, the price at the Brookshire’s on 3rd Street was $2.82.
According to GasBuddy, the rising prices have been the theme of the 2021 summer season. The national average price of gas on July 4 is still expected to be $3.11 per gallon, some 43%, or 93 cents more than last year’s $2.18 average.
On May 12, as the end of the school year was nearing, Athens price for a gallon of regular was $2.73 at both Brookshire’s and Murphy USA on East Tyer Street. The cost at each location was $2.52 on April 12.
The American Automobile Association predicts that even with the higher prices 3.3 million Texans will take to the highways for the July 4 holiday.
Some parts of the country are experiencing a shortage of fuel at the pump. That’s not because of a shortage of gas, but a decrease in truck drivers to transport the fuel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.