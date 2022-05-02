Former Athens Hornets football standout Travon Fuller will get a shot at pro-football.
Although he was not taken in the seven rounds of the NFL draft, Fuller quickly reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills to head to camp and battle for a spot on the roster.
Fuller caught the attention of scouts during his 2021 season at Tulsa, where he locked down receivers at cornerback and intercepted three passes.
The Buffalo Rumblings website which tracks news about the Bills explains that “talented players will fall out of the draft, at which point the phone lines are flooded and agents start juggling calls to find the best home for their players.”
Allen Wilson of Pro-Football Network said Fuller had several offers before choosing to travel to the banks of Lake Erie.
Fuller started each year at Athens under coach Paul Essary and won district and state postseason honors. He signed with Texas A&M and played on special teams, but never cracked the starting lineup. His break came as a graduate transfer to Tulsa in the American Conference.
A Tulsa World story described Fuller as a standout corner despite playing several games with his left hand completely wrapped due to injury.
