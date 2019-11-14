When the temperature at Athens Municipal Airport slipped to 16 degrees on Wednesday morning it tied a record low for the date, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The mark, reported by the Cooperative Weather Observer was previously hit in 1991. When the sun came out, the temperature climbed above freezing, ending the weather event that roared Athens, at mid-day on Monday.
About the time crowd dispersed from the Veterans Day ceremony at the East Texas Arboretum, the wind began to pick up and the temperature started to fall, dipping 20 degrees in two hours. Wind gusts of 30 degrees were reported.
Before midnight the mercury sank below 32 degrees on its way to a low of 25. The wind chill reached 12 degrees.
As the clouds cleared on Tuesday afternoon, the wind died down and the temperature warmed
With the sky clear, after midnight on Wednesday, the cold began to set in. It was below 20 degrees by about 3 a.m..
The cold snap was far more chilling than anything in November of 2018. The low temperature last November was 31 degrees. On November 13, last year, the low was 32.
The National Weather Service is not predicting anything as bracing for the near future.
Dry and cool weather is expected in the area Friday and Saturday. However, some rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday as a weak cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Expect cold, windy, and wet conditions with gusts up to 40 mph possible Monday afternoon and night. Some very light sleet is also possible Monday evening and the early overnight hours, particularly across Central Texas, but no accumulation is expected.
