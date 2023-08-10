From Staff Reports
Over the past few months, the people who come together as Athens First Methodist Church have gone through some changes. Back in 2022, the church was allowed by the United Methodist Church to decide if they would like to remain affiliated with the denomination or go a new direction if felt so led by God’s Holy Spirit.
After months of prayer and conversation, prayer and listening, and more prayer, Athens First voted to leave the UMC and become an independent Methodist church not affiliated with
any national or worldwide denomination.
This decision forced the church to remove the word “United” from the name, but in many other ways kept the members united with one another and with the community they dearly love and serve.
The mission of Athens First Methodist Church is unchanged: It is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. The church is striving to be a place of encouragement, nurture, and support for families in the Athens area where everyone can connect and stay connected to the love of Jesus Christ.
“We come together for worship. We lift one another in prayer and long to glorify God. We form a community by sharing life together in Sunday School classes, small groups, Bible studies, and more,” says Athens First.
They continue, “One benefit to becoming an independent church is that our current pastor, Chris Harrison, can now remain with us as long as God desires and as long as this relationship remains beneficial to our church and Chris and his family. The stability of having a pastor that loves us and that we love will help us continue to build a stronger church for the Athens community.”
Being present in the Athens community is very important to the church and they volunteer at the Food Pantry, Labor of Love, Soup Kitchen, Love in Action, Disciples Clinic, and The Ark on the Trinity Valley Community College campus. They also do prison ministry and have a medical equipment closet.
Athens First is blessed to have a large church campus that is kept busy with many groups using the facilities for meetings and events. These groups include the Kiwanis Club for their annual Pancake Day, TVCC Cardinal Pride events, Scouting programs, and yoga and tai chi classes.
You may have come to hear the Texas A&M Singing Cadets, support the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or take in a Men for Him concert at the church also.
Perhaps, you may have joined them for their annual Christmas Cantata with a choir composed of singers from multiple churches in the area. Maybe you saw it snow at the outdoor Christmas worship event or attended their newest offering, an Easter production, which has dramatically moved many hearts.
“We love being church together and we long to see what that looks like across Athens as we worship and work alongside 20 other churches in our area to move closer to being the church in Athens. We love our neighbors and we want to help every family live life more fully in the Lord,” says Athens First.
The church is proud of the Methodist Men who meet weekly for breakfast or Bible study. Participants come from several churches within the community and the men volunteer their talents and support about 21 non-profit organizations with service and funds.
The church is also proud of the Methodist Women and the Crafty Ladies who make an impact through annual activities such as their Fashion Show and a holiday crafts sale before Christmas.
Athens First Methodist Church has been and will continue to be a place where people can get to know Jesus better and be an important part of helping the community in which we live.
If you don’t already have a church you call home, they invite you to check them out at 225 Lovers Lane, Athens, and online at www.firstathens.org. They close by saying, “May Christ bless you in amazing ways and we would love to see you soon.”
