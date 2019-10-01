The Athens Professional Firefighters Association will be selling its annual Cancer Awareness T-shirts again this year for $12.
Shirts should be in around the middle of next week.
Pink Out day will be Friday, Oct. 18 with an Athens High School Pink Out game that night.
Due to renovations to the Central Fire Station, shirts WILL NOT be sold at the station this year.
Pink Out shirts will be available for purchase at Island Tan, located at 504 S Palestine, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Shirts will also be available in the lobby of the Athens location of Verabank at 739 E. Tyler, 8:30 a.m. To 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Pinnacle Program at Athens High School will also be helping out once again, so shirts can be ordered through any Pinnacle student as well.
