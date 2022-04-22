As part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike team, Athens Fire/Rescue's Fire Driver Brock Bozeman, Firefighter Justin Miller, and Firefighter Jonathan Surlet deployed Tuesday morning to Big Spring.
Texas, in particular areas to the west of Interstate 35, is under severe drought conditions. The state has been experiencing large numbers of wildfire activities that require substantial resources for control and extinguishment. The strike team is comprised of personnel and equipment from Athens Fire/Rescue, Beaumont Fire-Rescue, Nacogdoches Fire Department, Smith County Emergency Services District 2, and Texarkana Fire Departments. Crew members are deployed for a 14-day mission assignment.
The TIFMAS program is coordinated by the Texas A&M Forest Service and is a framework through which fire and rescue agencies work together to provide support for state and national incidents as diverse as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and wildfires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.