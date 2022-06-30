Lifesaving Awards were presented to Firefighter Jonathan Surlet, Fire Driver Jeremy Heddin, and Lt. Jeremy Glover. A Distinguished Service Award was presented to Cpt. Chad Burks.
"These firefighters represent the best traditions of the fire service," Fire Chief Russell Marshall said.
On the night of Monday, June 6, Athens Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Charlie Street. While en route, firefighters were told there was an occupant trapped inside the house.
When they arrived, the firefighters found heavy smoke coming out of the house. They were met by family members who said an elderly female was in a bedroom, trapped between the fire and an exit.
Encountering smoke-filled conditions, Surlet entered her bedroom window, assisted by Glover and Heddin.
Surlet quickly located the woman and initiated a life-saving rescue by getting her to the window and passing her to Glover and Heddin. Once outside the house, the woman was delivered to UT Health EMS where she was treated and then transported to UT Health Athens.
The rescue maneuver used by the firefighters is known as Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search, or VEIS. This is an advanced firefighting procedure requiring considerable training and skill.
Burks regularly conducts training and in May he conducted VEIS training.
"His leadership and excellence in training are what prepared our crews to be successful in this rescue," Marshall said.
