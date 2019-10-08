Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 8, 2019 @ 3:58 pm
Athens, Texas
Athens fire is currently on the scene at a structure fire on Needmore Ave. It is reportedly Dillon Manufacturing, but awaiting confirmation and more details. We will release more details when they come available.
