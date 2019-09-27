The Athens Fire Department is playing an important role in helping Vidor, Texas recover from Tropical Storm Imelda.
Saturday, a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Team composed of Athens firefighters Gene Lattis, Justin Miller, and Ricky Harris took Engine 1 and deployed to Vidor.
They are there helping provide fire and emergency services coverage for the city.
"It's about Texans helping Texans," said Athens Fire Chief Russell Marshall. "When you are in trouble or are in crisis, it's good to know that your neighbors from around the state will come in and help you."
TIFMAS is coordinated by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The program allows fire and rescue agencies to work together in extraordinary circumstances such as hurricanes and wildfires. Through TIFMAS, local resources like personnel and equipment can deploy at the request of the state.
In Vidor last week, the city was hit hard by Tropical Storm Imelda, which dropped as much as 45 inches of rain on Golden Triangle region including Beaumont, Orange and Port Arthur.
The Vidor Fire Department lost its entire fleet in flood waters while responding to emergency calls during the worst of the storm. With no fire protection for Vidor, departments from three cities were asked to deploy through the TIFMAS program, including Athens.
Athens is new to the state program and has put in many hours of training this year to be ready for deployment.
"It is an honor for Athens Fire/Rescue to serve other Texans during their times of need," Marshall said.
Marshall said he expects Athens to be deployed to Vidor for about 30 days. The firefighters are expected to change out in 15 days
