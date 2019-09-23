Athens Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a blaze at a residence on Freeman Drive on Monday morning. No one was seriously injured in the fire that was confined to the east side of the structure.
September 27,1939 - September 20, 2019 Graveside Services for Ruth Boman McLemore, 79, retired Administrative Assistant at First Baptist Church, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery, Athens, Texas, with Rev. Doug McLemore officiating. Visitatio…
