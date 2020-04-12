A house fire Saturday in Athens claimed the life of a child and left the rest of the family hospitalized.
According to reports from the scene, Athens, South Side and several other local fire departments responded to the structure fire on CR 3718 in Athens.
The Andrews Family lost everything including their youngest child Carlee.
The family was transported to UT Health Athens for treatment where the father is currently on a ventilator and the mother and two sons are under observation.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/finale-expenses-for-carlee-andrews
