Athens native and Edward Jones Financial Advisor Colin Barrett was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 32 in Texas. The nationwide list is composed of 1,000 financial advisors under the age of 40 with at least four years of experience.
Over the last several years, Barrett and the office team have been recognized by Edward Jones for high marks on customer service and for providing tremendous value to their clients, who thanks to referrals and technology, live all over the United States.
“The beauty of this job is that no financial circumstance is alike which keeps it fresh and exciting,” he said. “Our clientele range from business owners to retirees to young families wanting to get a leg up on an eventual work-optional lifestyle.”
Barrett has always enjoyed math, finance, and investing and he realized early on at Texas A&M that he wanted to make a meaningful, positive impact on others. In his mind, that meant a job in either the medical or financial field and after a few times of nearly fainting following flu shots and blood draws, he realized finance was his path to take.
His father had left a banking job later in his working years to work for Edward Jones, so Colin was somewhat familiar with the company already. After college, Barrett researched other financial firms, but they did not offer the same resources to run his own business the way he wanted.
Edward Jones is a private company and a Fortune 500 firm and Barrett felt that they are more nimble and able to make decisions in the client’s best interest for the long-term rather than what is best for shareholder returns short term. “Edward Jones celebrating our 100 year anniversary this year is a testament to that,” said Barrett, who has been a Limited Partner with the firm since 2015.
The Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings, announced Aug. 3, were compiled based on an algorithm of both qualitative data gained through telephone and in-person interviews and quantitative data.
From nearly 34,000 nominations, and following online surveys and personal interviews, SHOOK Research narrowed the field to nearly 3,400 individuals to be considered for the ranking. Barrett received an email that he had been nominated within a larger pool of candidates and found out he made the final list, based on data as of March 31 when Forbes sent a notice to his office.
In his spare time, Barrett enjoys traveling and experiencing other cultures and places with his wife, Lauren, and their two sons Conor and Lane, who keep them on their toes at all times. He also enjoys cooking, golf, camping, mountain biking, and hunting.
"I'm inspired by the partnerships I get to build with my clients as we explore the things they value most and invest their money with purpose toward their goals. In turn, my goal is to make a meaningful difference in their lives and for my community," Barrett said. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve clients in this community and I am forever indebted to my exceptional branch team who embody the spirit of caring."
Jeanne Largent handles appointment scheduling and can be reached at 903-677-2534, or stop in at their Edward Jones office at 206 Crestway in Athens.
