The Athens Fire Department has re-classified six of its firefighters to the newly created position of driver.Chief Russell Marshall said the Commission on Fire Protection has a driver/operator certification. APD will require the employee to have that certification to serve in that capacity. There will be two drivers per-shift. The drivers will also fill in for the lieutenants when they are away from work.AFD has 27 fire department employees. With the change the roster includes a chief, assistant chief, fire marshal/battalion chief, two captains, four lieutenants, six drivers and 12 firefighters.In other action, the council conducted a public hearing on a site plan amendment involving proposed signage for Panda Express for Lot 1, Block 1 of the Triton Athens Subdivision, also known as 1006 E.Tyler St. The amendment called for a change in the size of a monument sign on the property. The original Triton site plan, approved in October 2017 specified that the monument sign be no more than 50 feet in area and no taller than seven feet. The proposed amendment allows a sign no taller than seven feet, one and a half inches.After the public hearing, a first reading on the amendment was conducted. A vote on the item will be taken at a later meeting.The council also approved final reading of an Ordinance concerning the annexation of 0.80 acreslocated in the Charles W. Jackson Survey, as requested by David Cornelius, who plans to build a residence on the property.In the consent agenda, the council called an election for May 2 for places 2, 3 and 4 on the council. The council also approved that the election be held jointly with the Athens Independent School District.Following an executive session the Mayor Monte Montgomery reported that after an evaluation of City Manager Elizabeth Borstad, she had been given excellent marks on all items.
Athens FD creates new position
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
