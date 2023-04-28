Reigning Jewels and KaraBoo’s Bakery celebrated new locations with an Athens Chamber of Commerce After-hours event and double ribbon cutting Tuesday. Both family owned and operated businesses recently moved from previous Athens locations and are now open at 1120 SE Loop 7, Athens.
Reigning Jewels, the number one jewelry store in East Texas, has expanded its selection of engagement rings, anniversary rings, watches, pendants, earrings, and bracelets. They strive for the highest quality, unique jewelry at an affordable price. Reigning Jewels also offers on-site, state-of-the-art jewelry repair, custom designs, and engraving.
KaraBoo’s Bakery is now offering an expanded menu that includes baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and coffee. Enjoy items like a toasted pimento cheese on jalapeno bread or a Reuben and custom salads finished off with a sweet dessert such as cinnamon rolls, muffins, mini cakes, brownies, cookies, and much more. They also offer Keto sweets, custom creations, and homemade bread, and will be offering more soon.
Follow both Reigning Jewels and KaraBoo’s Bakery on their respective Facebook pages for up-to-date menus and jewelry specials.
