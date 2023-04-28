Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Rockwall, Hunt and Kaufman Counties. Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 30.4 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning to a crest of 33.6 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. &&