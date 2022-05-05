It’s the time of year the locals and the local vendors look most forward to and that is the Athens Farmers Market season which runs May through October every year.
Some have been able to take advantage of a few pop-up markets throughout the last few months, but those will pale in comparison to the amount of vendors that will be at opening day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at its new location at Trinity Valley Community College.
DJ Warren has been facilitating the Athens Farmers Market for 10 years and strives to bring the community together to experience the very best of local, engage the local economy, and to educate on the priority of local. She is also the face of the market that everyone looks forward to seeing on the weekends during market season or on her live videos from the market.
Every vendor that the market has is a local baker, maker, farmer, or meat producer. DJ says that when you are buying from the vendors at the market, you are “feeding the family that is feeding you.”
Warren continues that the nutritional value of the food that comes local is exponentially greater than anything you would find at the grocery store.
She added that the tomato purchased on a Saturday morning was most likely picked the day before and she wants to provide that nutrient dense food opportunity to the community.
This year, the Athens Farmers Market has partnered with Trinity Valley Community College who has graciously opened their parking lots, restrooms, and more to the local community for the market.
DJ says that this has been such an amazing partnership of community investing in community and she has appreciated all that Philip Parnell, VP of Students Services & Athletics and his team have helped the market with. They have allowed electricity opportunities that were more difficult to come by before and they even brought in picnic tables for people to use while eating at the market.
The vendors at the market love to discuss how their product is made and give tips for any who might have questions. They are happy to share their knowledge so that the customer may grow in their knowledge.
There are currently over 50 vendors at the Athens market this weekend which will include Grow It Forward Farm, Penny’s Pastured Poultry, Rogers Family Ranch, Jump Family Farm, Jewel’s Tie-Dye Tees, Cock and Bull Farms Homestead and Bakery, MadFox Metals, Happy Cattle Beef, Healing Goat Soaps and Lotions, R/C Flower Farm, Edwards Produce, Ed and Red Farms, TnT Ranch, Rose Busch handmade, Cowboy's Custom Crafts, Picciotti's MicrogreenZ, Southern Belle Canning, Audacious Herb, Heidgerkenfarm Sourdough Artisan Bread, Clairmont Gardens & Kitchen, Milk and Honey Meadows, Cooper's Creations, Gopher Knoll Farm, Hot Mama’s Jewelry, The Sideman, Malakoff Mushrooms, Kathy’s Kreations, Thomas-Patterson Farms, LLC, Reese’s cute creations, Mia handcrafted leather earrings, Vida Boa Homestead, Things I Do On A Rainy Day, Flora & Nicole's Made With The Kids, Inara The Woodland Wisp children’s books, Ooey Gooey Bakery, C.R.Designs Boutique, HiddenHillsFarmATX, Dee’s Crafts Made With Love, SMV Crafty Boutique, Henderson County Master Gardener Association, Cherokee Rose Custom Leather, and Ateek Ranch and Duck Creek Produce.
Food trucks will include Tod and Copper coffee, The Pretzel Place, New York, Texas BBQ, Gelü Italian Ice, and 6 Forks Farm pizza truck. More vendors may still be added before the weekend.
Ben Wheeler also has a market that is run by DJ on Sundays called the Locally Forged Market and it runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located by The Forge. Ben Wheeler is considered a food desert because the nearest place to buy fresh food is over 15 miles away. This market has continued to grow over time and will begin this Sunday.
When DJ is asked why she continues to do what she does for very little monetary benefit, she happily responds that she gets to see families grow and blossom and she loves being able to watch vendors grow so much that they have their own brick and mortar.
“If you have a dream you want to do yourself, I want to help,” she said.
Shop local this Saturday at 100 Cardinal Drive in Athens and follow them at www.facebook.com/ATxFM/ for updated weekly vendor lists and seasonal tips.
