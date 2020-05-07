It was a beautiful day Saturday for the Athens Farmers Market to open. A total of 15 vendors bravely set up during the beginning phases of reopening local businesses and it is only expected to grow from there. Many more vendors will be joining as the restrictions for social distancing are lightened.
“It was a great turnout,” said DJ Warren, AFM director. “Many vendors experienced record sales and all farmers sold out by 10:30 a.m.”
She said local vendors practiced appropriate social distancing whenever possible and were mindful of one another. Some chose to wear masks while others did not, but all had them on hand to respect the community members who preferred them.
Despite less vendors and visitors on opening weekend, Warren said they were not discouraged.
“We are adding new vendors daily,” she said. “Those who came were there to purchase. It was a beautiful day and everyone was pleased with the turnout.”
Warren said the market was a success and the Ben Wheeler market sold out as well.
“Overall our market weekend was amazing,” he said. “Just like the community who turned up to support us. We couldn't do it without them.”
The importance of shopping local and small is even more apparent and amplified by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Please also view our current series on local farmers and ranchers at www.athensreview.com.
