It’s Farmers Market time this weekend with all your favorites coming to Trinity Valley Community College from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Director of the Athens Farmers Market DJ Warren said this will be the second installment of the off-season market being held at the campus.
The list of vendors are Rather Knot Macrame, The Sideman, Cowboy's Custom Crafts, Safire's Rose - Cottage Bakery, Vida Boa Homestead, Jewel’s Tie-Dye Tees, VJ Farms Texas, Jump Family Farm, tacos Pérez, Chocolate Delicacies, BMK Apparel & More, Happy Cattle Beef, Hippie Chic Eclectic Boutique, Anna's Crackers, Sweet Baker, MadFox Metals, STONES and WIRE, Edwards Produce, Rose busch handmade, TnT Ranch, Milk and Honey Meadows, Mischievous Marie, 3C Crafty Cassidy Crochet, Cowgirls and Thread, Noni & Popi's Nook, Cute Cakes with Autymn, Good & Able Farmstead, SMV Crafty Boutique, Crafted Richly, Cooper’s Creations, Grow It Forward Farm LLC, The Great Crepe of Texas and Abeja Dulce.
Warren said she is excited to have the partnership with TVCC at the campus for years to come.
“It means growth and a new partnership, and we have outgrown the original space that we had the market,” Warren said. “It has been a struggle to get the word out with the city. Within five minutes of talking with Phillip (Parnell), we were able to get it worked out. We are excited about it and I got nothing but positive feedback from the community.”
She said during the off-season period until May, they host the Farmer’s Market every second Saturday. Warren said Parnell wants to get TVCC groups involved as vendors.
“He wanted to be sure that TVCC groups had access and wanted to participate in the market,” Warren said. “We are a make it or grow it yourself market. It is important to know where their food is coming from.”
She said she hopes to see a big crowd show up Saturday at the event.
“Come out and support local,” Warren said.
