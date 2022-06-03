It was a day of celebration for the DeShazo family when they added Brett Elijah to their family April 22. After fostering him since August 2018 when he was 14 months old and then a year later being asked to possibly adopt him, it has been a day in the making for some time.
Richard and Amanda DeShazo, residents of Athens, started fostering children through The Therapeutic Family Life Agency in 2018, which is a private, non-profit foster care and adoption agency that has been serving foster children in Texas since 1993.
Both of them saw a need for foster care while performing their jobs as an educator and fireman. The DeShazos had friends who foster and they put them in touch with the agency and they got licensed to be a foster family.
In total, they have fostered 12 children ranging in age from 4 days to 4 years, in addition to caring for their own children. When the DeShazos received a call in 2018 asking if they would take in a 14 month old boy, they enthusiastically said yes and began preparing for his arrival making sure they had clothes, shoes, snacks, cups, a car seat, and all of the supplies the boy might need.
Almost immediately after arriving at the DeShazo home, Eli was treated to a bath and clean clothes and then the family went out to celebrate the youngest daughter’s birthday. The family knew that night what a great fit Eli was with their family.
Foster families don’t always have an option to adopt, since the goal of foster care is to temporarily care for a child, keep them safe, and meet their ongoing needs until it is safe to reunify them with their birth parents or other family members.
Around a year into fostering Eli, the DeShazos were asked if they would be willing to adopt him, as parental rights were possibly going to be terminated. Without hesitation, both Richard and Amanda said yes, as to Eli they had become known as Mama and Daddy, and they had grown to love him like their own.
There was a lengthy battle with court hearings and appeals, but on April 22, 2022, with much celebration, Eli became Brett Elijah DeShazo forever.
