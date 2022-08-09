The United States Environmental Protection Agency announced its plans Aug. 3 to inform communities about the risks posed by air emissions of ethylene oxide, or EtO, from commercial sterilizers, like Athens’ Steritec, Inc.
Steritec, located at 1705 Enterprise St., uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and materials.
EPA scientists and analysts recently completed a risk assessment to understand the impact of EtO emissions from the Steritec facility. As part of this risk assessment, the EPA used the most recent information about how much EtO the company emits into the air and modeled estimated cancer risks to people living nearby.
The risk assessment identified elevated cancer risk in the Athens community.
Analysis indicates that the air near facilities does not exceed short-term health benchmarks. However, the concern is that a lifetime of exposure to EtO emissions could lead to long-term health impacts if some of these facilities continue to emit at the current levels. The EPA is working with these facilities to take appropriate steps to reduce emissions.
Representatives for Steritec did not respond to a request for comment.
The agency is taking a phased outreach approach to engage the public on this issue. This includes detailed web material with risk information for high-risk communities and a national public webinar Wednesday, Aug. 10.
To register for the webinar, visit www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/ethylene-oxide-risk-commercial-sterilizers
The agency will follow this national outreach with community engagements starting where the risk is highest.
A community meeting for Athens will be Tuesday, Sept. 20. To register, visit www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/athens-texas-steri-tech-inc
For its risk assessment, the EPA looked at excess cancer risk attributable to EtO. This estimated risk is in addition to the risk of developing cancer from other causes. This is a worst-case scenario that assumes a person stays in the highest risk area 24 hours a day continuously for 70 years.
The EPA takes this approach to protect the most exposed and most vulnerable people from risk associated with emissions.
This information is current as of July 27 and is based on EPA’s latest modeling of EtO emissions. The EPA continues to collect and verify information about these facilities and their emissions. If there are updates to emissions or the systems in place at the facility, there may be a resulting update to the risk information.
Since 2018, EPA has been working to reduce the risks posed by EtO exposure. Recently, EPA collected information in support of a Clean Air Act regulation to control EtO from commercial sterilizers. EPA used updated EtO emissions information from commercial sterilizers to estimate the increased risk of cancer related to the EtO emitted from almost 100 commercial sterilizers.
The agency found elevated risks at or above 100 in a million in residential areas at 23 of those sterilizers. Long-term exposure to high concentrations of EtO can increase the lifetime risk of getting cancer.
The EPA expects to propose an air pollution regulation later this year to protect public health by addressing EtO emissions at commercial sterilizers. This regulation will rely on the best available science and proven air pollution controls.
At the same time, the agency will release proposed limits on how EtO can be used within sterilization facilities with the goal of reducing risks to workers who handle EtO and those who are exposed in other ways like working or attending school near a facility.
The agency is working with state and local governments, Territories, Tribes, facilities, and other partners to identify and implement near-term steps to reduce this pollution as soon as possible.
“Today, EPA is taking action to ensure communities are informed and engaged in our efforts to address ethylene oxide, a potent air toxic posing serious health risks with long-term exposure,” said Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator. “Under my watch, EPA will do everything we can to share critical information on exposure risk to the people who need and deserve this information, and to take action to protect communities from pollution.”
The EPA is continuing to gain access to more information about EtO, and to refine its scientific understanding of the risks it poses.
Later in 2022, the agency will release additional information about the risks that EtO creates to those who work in EtO facilities, as well as those who spend time near them.
Medical sterilization is a critical function that ensures a safe supply of medical devices for patients and hospitals and the EPA is committed to addressing the pollution concerns associated in a comprehensive way that ensures facilities can operate safely in communities while also providing sterilized medical supplies.
About ethylene oxide:
Ethylene oxide, a colorless gas, is used to sterilize devices that cannot be sterilized using steam or radiation, such as some medical and dental equipment. According to the Food and Drug Administration, EtO is currently used to treat approximately 50% of sterile medical devices, about 20 billion medical devices annually.
EtO is the only safe and effective sterilization method currently available for some devices. However, EPA is working to reduce EtO emissions and FDA is looking to identify alternatives to EtO.
EtO is also produced in large volumes at some chemical manufacturing facilities. In the U.S., it is primarily used to make other chemicals that are used to make a range of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents, and adhesives.
EtO is also used to sterilize some food products and spices.
To stay up to date on the latest activities and actions related to EtO, please visit www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/ethylene-oxide-risk-commercial-sterilizers
