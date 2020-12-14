Athens closed 2020 with another sales tax allocation that betters the monthly amount recorded in 2019.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent checks totaling $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations for December, a figure 3.7% below last year. Although the state total was down, most cities in Texas showed an increase. Meanwhile, Athens, with an allocation of $513,699.63 is receiving a check 4.31% above the Dec. 2019 amount. Athens concludes the calendar year 9.4% ahead of the 2019 yearly amount.
Gun Barrel City’s allocation for December is almost identical to the one received in 2019, The city’s total of $362,394.27 is only $11.60 more than last year. At year’s end, GBC is 11.74% more than 2019.
Chandler had an allocation of $76,851.79 for December, a healthy 19.49% better than last year. The 2020 total is 11.74% ahead of a year ago.
Countywide 13 of the municipalities showed increases over last December and 14 are ahead for the year. The only municipalities down for the year are Caney City and Poynor.
The biggest yearly gains for 2020 were recorded in Tool, where a tax increase fueled an increase of 103.96%, Murchison, up by 47.77% and Berryville, up by 31.26%.
The allocations are based on taxes collected in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.