A wetter than normal December, kept Athens above the annual norm in 2020, National Weather Service reports said.
Based on readings taken at Athens Municipal Airport, the unofficial total for December was 4.6 inches of precipitation, a bit above the 3.98 inch norm. Athens' rainiest Day for the month was Dec. 11, when 1.6 inches was recorded.
The NWS explains it might be "normal" for the weather to swing radically between extremes from day to day and year to year, but the "climatic normal" is simply an average of what has happened at such a place.
NWS records show 2020 was an unpredictable year, with only .62 inches recorded in the usually wet month of November, while 8.97 inches fell in the sizzling summer month of July. September was even wetter, with a recorded rainfall of 11.56 inches.
After a hot September start, the clouds opened up on the second and third day of the month, producing 3.87 and 2.58 inches respectively. Almost two more inches fell the following day. September usually gets about 2.56 inches.
The unofficial rain total for the year was 56.1 inches, well above the 42.94 of 2019. It was the rainiest year since the record-breaking 82.2 inches that drenched 2015.
Temperatures for December ranged from a low of 25 degrees on Dec. 17 to a high of 77 on Dec. 9.
The coldest day was logged on Dec. 15, when the morning low of 34 degrees only rose to a high of 42 that afternoon.
The relatively mild December leads us into January, traditionally the coldest month of the year in the city. The NWS predicts we'll stay above freezing for the next few days, although we could see lows in the mid-30s on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs should modulate into the 50s and 60s.
