Pictured left to right: Lee Kessner (son of Bernie and Leslie Kessner) John Anderson (son of Adam and Rachael Anderson) and Charlie Horn (son of Jerry and Robyn Horn) all Fifth Graders from Central Athens Elementary qualified in February to compete recently in the Texas NASP Archery Tournament in Belton. Coached by Berney Kessner.
Athens elementary students compete in archery tournament
- Courtesy photo
