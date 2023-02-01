The Athens Economic Development Corporation is accepting grant applications for three programs which are aimed at enhancing the economic vitality of Athens. These programs include:
• Business Assistance Grant Program
• Community Development Grant Program
• Startup Grant Program
The Business Assistance Grant Program helps new or existing businesses improve their visual appeal. These grants are for improvements to facades, signs, property, and demolition.
The Community Development Grants are for cultural, sports, fitness, entertainment, and community projects that attract resident and visitor participation and contribute to the quality of life, business development, and Athens sales tax revenue growth. Non-profit Businesses and governmental organizations are eligible for these grants.
The Startup Grants are to improve the economic vitality of the City of Athens by encouraging new businesses in “brick and mortar” locations, creating jobs, and enhancing the local economy by “buying local.”
All proposed projects must go through an application process and be approved by the EDC Board of Directors.
To find out if your project may be eligible for one of these grants, send the name of your business or organization, the description and cost of your project, and how your project will help Athens to Joanie Ahlers at jahlers@athenstx.gov or call the office at 903-675-4617.
BUSINESS ASSISTANCE GRANT
The Business Assistance Grant Program enhances the economic vitality of Athens by encouraging visually appealing physical improvements to new or existing businesses within the city limits. There are four types of grants available:
• Facade: Improvements to storefronts, including, but not limited to, items such as painting, reconstruction, and remodeling. Up to a 75% matching grant with a maximum of $12,500
• Signs: New signs and renovation or removal of existing signs. Up to a 75% matching grant with a maximum of $6,000
• Property: Exterior or interior improvements that will enable expansion of the business, as well as exterior items such as landscaping, lighting, sidewalk and driveway improvement, and parking lot improvements, are also allowed. Up to a 75% matching grant with a maximum of $12,500
• Demolition: Demolition of signs or structures. Up to a 75% matching grant with a maximum of $12,500
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANT
The Community Development Grants are targeted at supporting cultural, sports, fitness, entertainment, and community projects that attract resident and visitor participation and contribute to the quality of life, business development, and Athens sales tax revenue growth. Businesses, organizations, and nonprofits are all eligible for these grants. Guidelines for these grants include:
• Applicants must have been in business/operation within the city limits of Athens for a minimum of two years.
• The project must demonstrate how it will advance the mission and support the goals of the AEDC.
• The project must be for public use or meet the definition of “Project,” as that term is defined in state law.
• The project must be well-planned with stated goals, objectives, and evaluation measures that demonstrate impact on the community.
• The Applicant must own the land or facility where the proposed project will be located. If the Applicant does not own the land, written acknowledgment or approval from the property owner must be included with the application.
• The approved Project must be completed within one year or consistent with the performance agreement.
• Performance agreements will be required for all approved grants
• Applications must be completed in full, providing all information requested, to be considered by the AEDC board.
STARTUP GRANT
The Startup Grant Program’s goal is to improve the economic vitality of the City of Athens by encouraging new businesses in “brick and mortar” locations, creating jobs, and enhancing the local economy by “buying local.”
• The business must be located within Athens’ city limits.
• The business may be a startup or an existing home-based business that is expanding into commercial/retail space, but the business must be seeking a new location within city limits and not in residential zoning.
• The business must have a current business plan, including an executive summary, company description, market analysis, organization and structure, mission and goals, product or services, marketing plan, and financial plan.
• Maximum funding for this grant is $5,000 per applicant. The grant funds may be used for any of the following business expenses: capital improvements, rent security, utility connections, or working capital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.