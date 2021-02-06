The Athens Economic Development Corporation is currently accepting applications for its Business Assistance Grant Program and Community Development Grant Program, both are aimed at enhancing the economic vitality of Athens. Deadline to apply for these grants is Monday, Feb. 15.
The Business Assistance Grant Program helps new or existing businesses improve their visual appeal. These grants are for improvements to facades, signs, property, and for demolition.
The Community Development Grants are for cultural, sports, fitness, entertainment and community projects that attract resident and visitor participation and contribute to quality of life, business development and growth of Athens sales tax revenue. Businesses, organizations, and nonprofits are all eligible for these grants.
All proposed projects must go through an application process and be approved by the EDC Board of Directors.
To find out if your project may be eligible for one of these grants, send the name of your business or organization, description and cost of your project, and how your project will help Athens to Joanie Ahlers at jahlers@athenstx.gov.
Business Assistance Grant
The Athens EDC is currently accepting applications for its Business Assistance Grant Program. This program enhances the economic vitality of Athens by encouraging visually appealing physical improvements to new or existing business within the city limits. There are four types of grants available:
• Facade: Improvements to storefronts, including, but not limited to, items such as painting, reconstruction and remodeling. Up to a 75% matching grant with maximum of $12,500
• Signs: New signs, and renovation or removal of existing signs. Up to a 75% matching grant with maximum of $6,000
• Property: Exterior or interior improvements that will enable expansion of the business as well as exterior items such as landscaping, lighting, sidewalk and driveway improvement, parking lot improvements are also allowed. Up to a 75% matching grant with maximum of $12,500
• Demolition: Demolition of signs or structures. Up to a 75% matching grant with maximum of $12,500
Community Development Grant
The Athens EDC is currently accepting applications for Community Development Grants. These grants are targeted at supporting cultural, sports, fitness, entertainment and community projects that attract resident and visitor participation and contribute to quality of life, business development and growth of Athens sales tax revenue. Businesses, organizations, and nonprofits are all eligible for these grants. Guidelines for these grants include:
• Applicant must have been in business/operation within the city limits of Athens for a minimum of two years.
• Project must demonstrate how it will advance the mission and support the goals of the AEDC.
• Project must be for public use or otherwise meet the definition of “Project” as that term is defined in state law.
• Project must be well-planned with stated goals, objectives and evaluation measures that demonstrate impact to the community.
• The Applicant must own the land or facility where the proposed project will be located. If the Applicant does not own the land, written acknowledgement or approval from the property owner must be included with the application.
• Approved Project must be completed within one year, or consistent with performance agreement.
• Performance agreements will be required for all approved grants
• Applications must be completed in full, providing all information requested, to be considered by the AEDC board.
