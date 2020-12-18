The Athens Economic Development Corporation website is due for a major overhaul. The AEDC board voted, Tuesday, to contract with ED Suite for the remodeling job.
AEDC Executive Director Joanie Ahlers said ED Suite developed the current website, which was implemented about two-and-a-half years ago. Since then, the company was used to update the AEDC logo.
“There’s a whole bunch of other work that needs to be done on our website to refresh it, rework it so it’s a little more user friendly. There’s a little more information and eventually, when all of the 2020 Census date comes in, we’re going to update all of our demographics.”
ED Suite bid to a totally new website for $40,000. Ahlers said the overhaul will cost about half that.
“They’re going to come and take new photos around town and it will essentially look like a whole new website,” Ahlers said. “Just about every page is going to be reworked or refreshed.”
The money for the website is already in the 2021 fiscal year budget.
The contract also includes a $4,000 annual charge for upkeep. Ahlers said the city doesn’t have anyone on staff to perform those tasks.
“The $4,000, I think is extremely reasonable,” Ahlers said.
ED Suite has done designs for numerous Texas cities, among them, Longview.
John Trent presided over the meeting in the absence of board president Will Traxson.
AEDC also conducted a workshop on Tuesday to discuss properties around the city. The AEDC website currently lists more than 20 properties, ranging from less than 2,000 feet to more than 70,000 square feet.
