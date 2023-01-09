The Dollar General located at 1111 E. Tyler St. Athens has a huge trophy proudly on display for all to see its Best in Sales for East Texas award.
Dollar General Athens enjoys providing a shopping opportunity for their customers to buy basics at an affordable price. It also strive to make shopping there an easy experience by offering a wide assortment of health and beauty care, cleaning supplies, home decor, meal solutions, snacks, and more at everyday low prices.
There are two Dollar General stores located in Athens, including one at 619 W. Corsicana St. The location near Snap Fitness at 1111 E. Tyler St that recently won the award can be reached at 903-904-0856.
