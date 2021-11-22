A cold front briefly dropped Athens’ temperature to freezing, the latest unseasonably cool reading for the city this November.
The National Weather Service shows that the low slid to 32 degrees at Athens Municipal Airport during the 5 a.m. hour. The high on Thursday had been a pleasant 64 degrees, but the fair sky enabled the temperature to dip into the 30s, by about 1:30 a.m., Friday.
First freezes are usually seen in Henderson County around Nov. 29, but the actual date in any given year can vary greatly, NWS data reports. You have to go back to 1898 to find the earliest on record, Oct. 28, while the latest was recording on Jan. 4.
This year, the first freeze arrived on Nov. 13, with a low of 31, the low the following morning was 32 degrees.
The first hard freeze is an important event for agriculturists. Another is the first hard frost. According to the Texas Almanac, the date for the first hard frost is usually Nov. 15 through Nov. 19.
Henderson County AgriLife Extension Agent Spencer Perkins said the latest cold snap falls in that category.
“We have had a few frosts and this morning looks like a significant one,” he said. “I’d say the warm season for us is dormant.”
The NWS, on Friday, issued a hazardous weather alert for Henderson County and other counties in the region, which contained a freeze warning, a suggestion that tender plants be protected and water sprinklers turned off.
The temperatures will warm up for the next few days, but the NWS is forecasting another cold front for the middle of next week that could bring widespread rain on Thanksgiving day. The long-range prediction shows Athens with about a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday and 60% on Thanksgiving.
