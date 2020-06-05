It was out with the old and in with the bright, shiny, new apparatus Friday at the Athens Fire Department north station.
The Department placed its old Fire Engine 2 into reserve and installed its new arrival, in a time honored ceremony used by fire departments for more than 200 years.
"It's amazing to see this beautiful fire engine transformed from ideas on paper to the finished project," said Russell Marshall, Fire Chief.
He also praised the teamwork among the fire personnel who worked countless hours in coming up with the conceptual design.
"We also wish to recognize our City Manager Elizabeth Borstad who guided and offered tremendous insight for this project," Marshall said.
Borstad played a large role in the city getting grant money to pay for the apparatus.
Mayor Monte Montgomery said he is excited that they've been able to bring such an asset to the city of Athens.
"It's such a wonderful investment," Montgomery said.
Marshall said much of the fire engine christening ceremony stems from the early days of the fire service in the United States. Irish Catholic immigrants made up a good percentage of the firefighters in those early day.
The Athens department continued the practice by wetting the new engine with water from the old truck and having city officials use towels to dry it in, before symbolically pushing the truck as it was backed into the bay. Marshall said the history of the fire engine push-in and wet down stems from when the horse drawn pumpers were pushed into the apparatus bays after calls.
Father Nolan Lowry of St. Edward's Catholic Church offered appropriate blessings for the firefighters and the truck, then sprinkled Holy Water around the outside of the apparatus.
The new apparatus is a Pierce fire truck purchased from Siddons Martin Emergency Group to replace the 2008 model Fire Engine 2, at the North Athens Fire Station on Texas 19. The bid proposal for the truck and the equipment required to get it ready for service totaled more than $828,349.
The engine was built at the Pierce Manufacturing plant in Appleton, Wisconsin. Marshall said they were proud to announce it was $100,000 American made. The company has been around since 1913. It's the largest manufacturer of fire apparatus and turned about $1 billion in revenues in 2016.
