Hope Springs Water, an Athens-based company with the mission to "bring hope to the world through clean water, improved sanitation, public health, and hygiene education," sells bottled water to help fund its work around the world. But it was for their efforts during the historic winter storm in February they were honored this week.
When extreme temperatures froze the Athens Water Treatment Plant, the lack of drinking water became a critical issue, particularly for the hospital, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.
"Our citizens were so good about conserving water, but the concern was senior citizens and nursing homes,” Mayor Monte Montgomery said.
He said he reached out to Hope Springs Water founder Dr. Ted Mettetal to see if they could help.
"Knowing Dr. Mettetal, I shouldn't be surprised," Montgomery said. "It wasn't 'Let's talk about it.' It was, 'Where and how much?'"
Hope Springs Water responded by delivering bottled water that day to facilities throughout the city, ensuring there was drinking water until emergency supplies could arrive.
"It was just a prayer answered," said Montgomery.
After taking care of the facilities, Hope Springs Water even delivered water to some residents stuck at home.
"It was a privilege to work with Mayor Montgomery and City Manager Elizabeth Borstad," said Bliss Nelson, Hope Springs Water Executive Director. "Thank you for this honor, particularly on World Water Day."
The City of Athens and Hope Springs Water are now working on a plan to ensure there is an adequate backup supply of bottled water in case of another large-scale water outage.
