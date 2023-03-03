Members of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and City of Athens representatives were recognized at the State Capitol on Tuesday, February 28. Athens Day at the Capitol included a VIP tour of the buildings, recognition on the House of Representatives and Senate floors, and the group was able to visit with various members of both.
Councilman Cody Craig helped guide the way as the group met with several senators as they came out of session, Representative Cody Harris, Representative Keith Bell, and Senator Robert Nichols, whom they visited with longer in a private back hallway.
They also met NFL Super Bowl Coach Tony Dungy who was at the Capitol that day along with the hundreds of others in what they were told was the busiest day the building had seen in awhile.
The group ate lunch catered by Capitol Grill and sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau in the office of Representative Keith Bell. After lunch, they were able to tour some non-public spaces and ended in the Capital library where they saw the chair that Santa Anna sat in when he signed the treaty for the annexation of Texas.
The Athens group was seated in the gallery at the House of Representatives and were recognized by both Representatives Bell and Harris and received applause from the entire gallery.
They ended the day with a visit to the gift shop and had their official photo taken on the North Capitol steps and then enjoyed dinner at the Iron Cactus sponsored by F&L Services.
