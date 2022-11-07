It was an important event in November 1937 when, according to the Dec. 2, 1937 Athens Weekly Review, the Daughters of the American Revolution held their first meeting and designated Mrs. W.R. Bishop as their first regent (president). Important because now at that time the ladies of Athens could be part of the historic and patriotic service tradition of the DAR and in the 85 years since their local founding members since have shared in the traditions of the DAR. As was customary, their new chapter bore the name of war veteran Daniel McMahon.
Also, the choice of Bishop as head of the new organization was a wise one since she had long been dedicated to the community of Athens. Assisted by other Athens ladies, including Mrs. J.T. LaRue as first Vice Regent, Mrs. Frank LaRue as Recording Secretary, Mrs. Mrs. A.S. Ford as Treasurer, Mrs. E.P. Miller as Registrar and Miss Doris Robinson, historian.
Established nationally in 1890 during a national period of commemoration during the centennial of President George Washington's inauguration. At the time was also formed the Sons of the American Revolution, but when denied membership by the men, women leaders formed the DAR.
The current First Lady Mrs. Benjamin Harrison (Caroline) was asked to serve as the President General. In Athens, the local group was indeed under great leadership in Bishop who had long been committed to the Athens community.
Bishop, who died in 1957, was the widow of William R. Bishop, Athens attorney, and former judge of the Commission of Appeals with the Texas Supreme Court. She was a long term active member of the Athens Methodist Church. Apparently the Bishops had no children.
She was active in her church and its local women’s activities. According to the obituary writer, she was also active with Mrs. J.J. Faulk, another dedicated Athens resident, in forming the Mothers’ Club of Athens and served as its first president. Also, according to the obituary, “she continued her work in the organization after it became the Parent-Teachers Association.” She was also active in the People’s Library Movement for the sixth senatorial Texas district. Another interest was Institute of American Genealogy, the Texas State Historical Association and of the Texas Folklore Society.
Bishop demonstrated her dedication to her community through her affiliation with educational and historical organizations, but also through her work in improving the city streets – especially at a time when many Athens streets were unpaved. In 1913, Bishop set up the Scott Street Civic Club of Women and as president campaigned for putting a clay top on the street, and then was again organizer of the Bena View Club with the idea of raising funds to put gravel on Tyler Street.
In 1928 she organized the Henderson County Women’s Clubs to promote and build a library dedicated to the memory of the men who died in World War I. She was also president of the Current Literature Club as they also promoted the proposed memorial library, which was eventually formed and is known as the Clint Murchison Memorial Library.
Members of the DAR are descended from soldiers and others of the Revolutionary War period who aided the cause of independence and are at least 18. According to one source, the DAR has over 185,000 current members in the U.S. and abroad and it motto is “God, Home and Country.”
Local DAR chapters are named for an actual Revolutionary War veteran and the Athens chapter was named for Daniel (David) McMahon, who entered the service of the United States. According to testimony in 1832, McMahon stated that at the time he had been living in Orange County, North Carolina and in his 28th year was drafted into militia service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.