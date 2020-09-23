With the memory of serious collisions at Athens Railroad crossings still fresh, motorists are urged to be alert at intersections where they might encounter an oncoming vehicle or a vehicle stopped at the intersection.
According to preliminary 2019 data from the Federal Railroad Administration, there were 251 collisions at highway-rail crossings in Texas. It resulted in 31 deaths and 123 injuries. There were also 100 pedestrian rail trespass casualties in the state that resulted in 56 injuries and 44 deaths.
Athens began the year with a collision Jan. 25 involving a Union Pacific train and an Athens Independent School District bus.
A bus on a Friday afternoon run pulled into the path of a westbound train at the intersection with Cream Level Road resulting in a crash that killed a 13-year-old middle school boy and critically injured a nine-year-old girl.
The case of the 80-year-old bus driver who has been indicted for criminally negligent homicide for the wreck has yet to go to trial.
In a 2014 incident, a 53-year-old Athens woman survived a collision at the crossing on North Wofford Street. Although her Ford F-150 was totaled, she escaped with incapacitating, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Serious injuries at railroad crossings may not involve a train. On Sept. 13 a 36-year-old man was killed when truck was rear-ended at the crossing on northwest Loop 7.
A major wreck occurred at the same spot in 2017. A 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 23-year-old man, was westbound when it approached the railroad tracks. A 2016 Peterbilt truck pulling a tanker was parked at the crossing in the westbound lane, with its hazard lights flashing.
The Texas Transportation Code requires certain vehicles to always stop at railroad crossings, including school buses, whether or not carrying passengers, any other type of bus carrying passengers and every truck or tractor combination carrying gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil or radioactive materials. The driver of the Malibu did not stop in time, and rear-ended the tanker. The Malibu driver sustained a broken leg and was transported to East Texas Medical Center for treatment of incapacitating injuries.
Operation Lifesaver Inc. helping spearhead this year’s observance to promote safety as crossings
"The week is designed to raise awareness of safe actions around rail crossings and railroad rights-of-way and to empower the general public to keep themselves safe when around rail property."
