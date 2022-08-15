The STAAR test is always met with mixed reviews from students, teachers, and parents, but Athens ISD and Crossroads ISD are definitely shining and are pleased with how their students performed on the Spring 2022 tests.
Some local districts are happy with their district score results, some need improvement, and some have not yet released their scores.
The Texas Education Agency graded schools this year on student achievement, student progress, and how well the schools are closing their learning gaps. The STAAR results are measuring progress and for this year only schools will receive an A to C rating and districts and schools that score a D or F will receive a “Not Rated” label instead.
Athens ISD scored a B with an 87 and a total of 17 distinctions.
“Considering the last two years have been some of the most challenging in the history of public education, that B feels like an A plus,” said Dr. Janie Sims, AISD Superintendent. “Students, teachers, staff — everyone — has truly just been pushed to the limit since the pandemic began, and the scores we’ve received are remarkable.”
Broken down individually, scores and distinctions are as follows:
● Athens ISD — Score: 87; Rating: B; 1 distinction: postsecondary readiness
● Athens High School — Score: B; 4 distinctions: English language arts/reading, math, science, and social studies
● Athens Middle School — Score: 79; Rating: C; 3 distinctions: English language
arts/reading, science, and postsecondary readiness
● Bel Air Elementary — Score: 92; Rating: A; 5 distinctions: English language
arts/reading, math, comparative academic growth, postsecondary readiness and
comparative closing the gaps
● Central Athens Elementary — Score: 80; Rating: B; 2 distinctions: science and
postsecondary readiness
● South Athens Elementary — Score: 86; Rating: B; 2 distinctions: postsecondary
readiness and comparative closing the gaps
“The cream has risen to the top,” said Eugene Buford, Athens ISD Board President. “This is confirmation that everything the board has been told is true. The campuses and the administration are focused on excellence, and it shows.”
Crossroads ISD performed at a very high standard and exceeded the state passing percentage in many of the subjects and grade levels. Crossroads High School students received a 98% in Algebra I, Biology, and U.S. History.
Crossroads Junior High School’s sixth through eighth graders scored 92% or higher in Reading, Math, and Science and 81% in Social Studies.
Crossroads Elementary showed the lowest scores averaging around 85% for Reading, Math, and Science throughout the three grades tested.
Crossroads ISD has said that it “will continue to work to increase the expectations and results to provide an exemplary school for our students and staff.”
Overall, Texas student STAAR scores in reading and math moved closer to pre-pandemic levels after falling to decade record low levels last year. However, there will be a STAAR redesign before students test again which will include several components such as online testing, new question types, cross-curricular passages, and evidence-based writing.
