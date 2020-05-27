The Athens City Council's second meeting of May is set for Tuesday, because of the Memorial Day holiday falling on Monday.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Athens Partnership Center at 201 West Corsicana Street. The city will continue to make the meeting available on Facebook Live. No public access will be allowed at the meeting site.
A lateral entry program to allow special seniority pay for newly-hired police officers with prior full-time, paid, law enforcement experience is up for a second reading at the meeting. On May 11, Chief Buddy Hill explained local recruitment of qualified law enforcement officers remains highly competitive. Attracting licensed officers with previous law enforcement experience is even more difficult.
Hill said the lateral entry program allows officers to use their previous experience to receive special seniority credit in the new department and be placed on the salary step plan in a location other than the entry-level position.
Athens is a Civil Service City which requires that matters regulating certain pay types of Civil Service employees be enacted by Ordinance. If the City Council authorizes the special seniority pay the program will be presented to the Civil Service Commission for consideration.
Another agenda item involves reinstatement of past due penalties for unpaid utility bills beginning June 17, or at another date set by the council. The city ceased charging customer penalties on March 18.
The fiscal impact on the city for cessation of past-due penalties has been about $23,000 while the impact of the unbilled disconnect fees is about $16,000.
Also on the agenda is the possible closure of First Street right-of-way between Jonathan Street and Williams Street, as requested by Heather Fossis, who owns property to the west on Jonathan Street.
The possible closure was discussed during a February 24 meeting.
There is no water or sewer infrastructure in the right-of-way, but there is electrical and Oncor has requested an easement be retained if the closure is approved.
Following the February meeting city crews went to clean and clear brush from the area. On March 9, Public Works Director Tim Perry provided an update on the cleanup of the First Street Right-Of-Way.
