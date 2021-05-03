Athens will be getting new police and fire vehicles as they continue to upgrade public safety equipment. The City Council, Monday approved purchasing a truck for the assistant fire chief and six vehicles for the police department.
“The fire department doesn’t currently have a replacement schedule for fleet vehicles,” Fire Chief Russell Marshall said.
The current fire chief vehicle is a 2013 Dodge Ram 4x4. It is one of three administrative vehicles for the department. The others are driven by the fire chief and fire marshal. They are all out of warranty.
“All three administrative chiefs need to have the ability to command, manage and assign personnel on incidents,” Marshall said.
Two of the administrative vehicles have four-wheel drive. That capability proved to be valuable during the February ice storm and in a recent wild land fire near Murchison, he said.
The vehicle chosen for the assistant chief is a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4, with the Trail Boss package. Marshall said the low bid was from Lake Country Chevrolet for $66,463. Adding a mobile radio from another vendor makes the total cost $71,925.
The fire department recently added two new fire engines over the past two years. The new vehicles will continue the red and black color scheme adopted for the department.
Police Chief John Densmore proposed purchase of six vehicles which had been included in the previous budget. Three Ford Interceptors will replace patrol vehicles that have been with the department for several years.
The other three are to replace administrative vehicles which are also high mileage. The administrative vehicles will be purchased locally, from Elder Dodge.
Adding the police vehicles and all of the necessary equipment brings the total cost to more than $415,000. Council member Aaron Smith proposed the city pay $143,000 for the equipment and finance the vehicles with U.S. Bank for three years at an interest rate of 1.32%. The payment plan passed by a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Monte Montgomery and Councilman Robert Gross opposed, favoring financing the entire amount at the low interest rate.
At the meeting, Monday, the council also approved a resolution allowing the placement of fiddle statues in the city as requested by the Henderson County Arts Council. Kathy Means said the statues are large enough to be seen by visitors and are creatively decorated.
Another item involving fiddles was the vote to close a portion of East Tyler and Prairieville Streets for the Old Fiddlers Reunion and Contest and enter into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to close a portion of State Highway 31 during the hours of the May 28-29 event.
Also on the agenda was an update on community events. Keep Athens Beautiful Executive Director Carol Morton said the electronics and tire disposal is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. until the trucks are filled up. Morton also shared the news that KAB had won the Governor’s Community Achievement Award.
Athens won first place in Category 4, which includes cities with a population of 9,000 to 16,000. The award will pay for a $160,000 landscaping project. Athens has received the award several times in the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.