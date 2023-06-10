Athens has undergone significant changes in recent years with a surge in development. That growth has continued over the past few months, with several projects either finishing or nearing completion.
"There are a lot of exciting projects taking place in Athens at this time," said City Manager Elizabeth Borstad.
Recently finished projects include:
• Biomerics expansion, 1700 Enterprise Street.
• Take 5 Oil Change, 1101 East Tyler Street.
• CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic expansion, 1505 & 1509 S. Palestine Street.
• Heritage Land Bank, 205 Crestway Street.
• Oakwood Place Assisted Living expansion, 603 Wood Street.
• Deer Park Apartments, 610 Wood Street.
• Jud's Texas Market, 6096 US Highway 175.
There are also many projects currently in various phases of construction, including:
• Flat Creek Apartments, 2969 FM 2495.
• The Cottages at Stonewall, Gibson Road.
• Steritec expansion, 1705 Enterprise Street.
• Los Canales Tortilleria, 700 W. Corsicana Street.
• Athens Police Department, 202 W. Scott Street.
• Freddy's Frozen Custard, 1305 Flat Creek Road.
• Henderson County Help Center, 813 N. Palestine Street.
• Taco Casa/Convenience Store, 1520 State Highway 31 E.
• Tristar Athens (former Kidd Jones remodel), 526 W. Corsicana Street.
• Dutch Bros Coffee, 1002 E. Tyler Street.
• Murphy USA, 1401 E. Tyler Street.
• Frito Lay Product Exchange Center, Alliance Circle.
Development is essential for a city to evolve and provide a better future for its citizens. It allows for economic growth, employment opportunities, and improved quality of life for residents. This growth can also fuel improvements in infrastructure and public services.
"The renovation of 526 W. Corsicana (old Kidd Jones Convenience Store) is extremely important to this community," said Borstad. "I believe it is the first step in the redevelopment of the west SH 31 corridor."
