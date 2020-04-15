Despite the slowdown of many activities due to the COVID-19 virus, the City of Athens is moving ahead with the planning for the Cain Center renovation project.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said the maximum price approved by the council at a previous meeting was accepted by the contractor.
"That agreement has been signed," she said.
Borstad has been in contact with the Cain Foundation concerning a $2.5 million dollar gift to help with the project.
"It's been very positive," she said.
Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery said he is excited about the process.
"I think it's time for the city manager to start putting together some sub-groups on colors and finishes," he said. "There are still some decisions that need to be made. So, as for as I'm concerned it's full steam ahead as far as the Cain Center."
In other activity, Borstad gave the council on some changes that have been made in response to the coronavirus. The Athens Municipal Court has been canceled though May 14, and extension from the previous cancelation.
Trash pickup has also changed. Items for recycling will not be picked up Wednesday.
"Your recycle bins will be placed at the curb on your regular scheduled trash days," she said.
The items will not be recycled, but will be taken to the landfill like the regular trash.
Borstad said the city is also making some changes for in-person utility bill payments.
"If you are paying by check, we will have the ability for you to pay at the front door," she said. "We'll make it very simple for you. There will be some sort of mail slot and that's for checks only."
The city is working on a way to make the payments online.
Borstad said April 13-18 is telecommunications week. She encouraged residents to thank the dispatchers who handle the emergency calls.
