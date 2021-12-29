At the close of 2021, parts of Athens are ablaze with new construction.
After several weeks' delay, the Triton development on East Tyler Street is now one of the busiest scenes. The Twisted Root and La Ventana buildings are taking shape, with the walls up for the twin restaurants.
Also in the Triton development, across from Brookshire’s, Panda Express has been open for a few months. The 50 seat restaurant employs about 25 people.
Still to come is Highway 55 Diner. The North Carolina based operation will serve burgers, shakes and fries.
Work is now well underway on Wood Street where Oak Wood Place Senior Living is building 16 senior rental units. Deer Park Apartments is a new development planned for the area that will sit on eight acres sliced from Athens Industrial Park.
The site plan consists of six apartment buildings, clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and dog park.
Christus Trinity Mother Francis broke ground on November for a 10,000 square foot addition to its location on South Palestine Street, which will include an emergency care center.
South Palestine has been a busy spot for developers in the last few years with several new retail locations opening.
On Highway 175 and the Loop, headed out towards Dallas work is being done on a large gas station which will also include a fast food restaurant. The project is the work of Winters Oil Partners, based in Corsicana.
Meanwhile Biomerics is expanding in Athens Industrial Park with a new 25,000 square foot building that represents a $2.5 million investment. When the company announced the project they were looking at completion around the fourth quarter of 2021.
One of the bigger projects is still in the planning stages. Athens voters approved a $5.5 million bond for a new police station in November. Architect Ron Hobbs was hired to design the new facility.
