With a team in place to build it, Athens is considering a bond proposal to pay for a new police facility.
The first reading was set for Monday and a vote for early August.
At the June 14 city council meeting, after studying the requests for qualifications, the members voted unanimously to award the architectural services for the project to Ron Hobbs Architecture and Interior Design of Garland.
The nine submissions were reviewed and interviews conducted with each firm. City Manager Elizabeth Elizabeth Borstad said Hobbs provided background information on his company and his experience working with cities on major projects.
Following a two-step construction manager at risk procurement process June 28, Berry and Clay was chosen as construction managers at risk for the police station. Borstad said, of the 10 applicants, Berry and Clay offered the best value for Athens.
A new police station for Athens has been talked about for many years. In 2015, it was envisioned as part of the complex on the Cain Center property, but further study revealed that now to be an ideal choice.
This March, the council took up the question of the location at a workshop. Properties considered were a 3.82 acre property on West Corsicana Street, 4.68 acres at East Tyler Street and Wofford Street, 3.63 acres at East Tyler Street and Faulk Street and the existing 3.21 acres on North Pinkerton Street.
Although no formal vote was taken, council members seemed to favor the current location, rather than purchasing other property.
In December 2018, the Council voted to put the funding of the Cain Center project up for a vote. At the time council members saw the police station as pressing need and anticipated funding for it would eventually come before the voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.