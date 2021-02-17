The Athens Water Plant has turned the pumps back on and and water is starting to slowly fill the lines throughout town. Customers should start to get water again this evening as long as there are no other problems.
Conservation is key at this time. We’re asking all customers to limit the amount of freeze prevention activity involving running faucets. Allowing water to drip from faucets during freezing weather is a good practice, but only the faucets farthest from the entry point/meter box.
Allowing all faucets in a home or business to run isn’t necessary and is creating unsustainable demand on the water system.
You can also help by:
-- Reducing shower time
-- Not running the washer or dishwasher
-- Reporting leaks immediately
The City of Athens has issued a Boil Water Notice, which follows:
Due to reduced pressure and failure to maintain adequate disinfectant residuals, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Athens, PWS 1070005 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mike Finney (mfinney@athenstx.gov) at 903-677-6666.
