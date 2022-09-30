Carter BloodCare.png

This fall, residents are urged to help neighbors in need by donating blood at the Carter BloodCare drives hosted by the Athens community.

Wal-Mart Supercenter will host the Carter BloodCare Bus from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 a 1405 E. Tyler St. in Athens.

Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128713 or contact Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513 for more information.

First United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

in the Activity Building at 225 Lovers Lane in Athens.

To sign up, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/129004 or call Nick Nichols

at 903-802-5033 for more information.

Eastern Hills Church of Christ will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1200 E. Corsicana St. in Athens

Sign up at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/130304 or call Sharon Hartis at 903-675-3975 for more information.

