This fall, residents are urged to help neighbors in need by donating blood at the Carter BloodCare drives hosted by the Athens community.
Wal-Mart Supercenter will host the Carter BloodCare Bus from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 a 1405 E. Tyler St. in Athens.
Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128713 or contact Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513 for more information.
First United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
in the Activity Building at 225 Lovers Lane in Athens.
To sign up, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/129004 or call Nick Nichols
at 903-802-5033 for more information.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1200 E. Corsicana St. in Athens
Sign up at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/130304 or call Sharon Hartis at 903-675-3975 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.