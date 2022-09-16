Athens ISD began its Homecoming celebration Thursday evening with a parade before the Hornets faced off against the Kaufman Lions Friday at Bruce Field.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Friday, September 16, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
featured
Athens community celebrates Homecoming with parade
- Photos by Jennifer Browning
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens Financial Advisor named in Forbes
- In Case You Missed It: Procession of Lights planned in honor of Sept. 11
- Athens ISD names Homecoming Court nominees
- Mabank nips Brownsboro in comeback win
- Brownsboro edged by Mabank
- Fire damages downtown businesses
- Hornets falter late against Rusk
- September marks snakes season
- Athens hiker still missing in Nevada
- Brownsboro ISD prepares for Homecoming
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.