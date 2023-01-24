After 50 years, three generations of Foresters are still working in the family business that Don and Peewee Forester began at Athens Commission Co. after being influenced by their father, County Commissioner John Robert Forester.
Although Peewee passed away in 2011, there are multiple generations of Foresters who all play key roles that keep the family business going as they work together to serve their customers, whether they are working in the office or unloading trailers.
This includes Don Forester, his son Bubba and his daughter Kim Haupt, Don’s granddaughter Amanda Butler, as well as Peewee’s sons Brad and Bryan and Brad’s daughter Paige Morrison and Bryan’s son Kyle who work for the company.
There are also a lot of employees that have been with the Athens Commission Co. since the beginning and the Foresters say, “We have a huge appreciation for our staff and we can't thank them enough for all they do; They're more like family than employees.”
Athens Commission Co. focuses on the cattle industry, but also provides local farmers and ranchers a place to buy and sell goats, sheep, horses, donkeys, llamas, and mules.
Not only do the Foresters own Athens Commission Co., they also purchased the Emory Livestock Auction in 1986. Both locations in East Texas offer large heated & cooled auditoriums, spacious livestock pens, delicious cafes, friendly staff, plenty of parking, and experienced cowboys for penning and hauling needs and each location is insured and bonded with the Livestock Marketing Association.
Their work crew also offers services to their customers as far as working cattle and hauling cattle for their sales. If you contact Bubba Forester at 903-681-3877 before you want to sell, he will arrange everything to make it a simple process.
Most people are not aware that they also offer livestock appraisals to help customers understand the market prices. “It’s definitely important to be educated on how the livestock market works, so we enjoy educating others in that aspect,” said Paige Morrison.
“Another role that we enjoy is when we can help anyone in the community,” Morrison continues. “We have held multiple benefits in honor of helping those in need or going through medical health problems. We also help with the commercial steers and heifers during the livestock show to help the community.”
In addition to the local customers at the sales, the auctions also have representatives from major buying corporations. The Foresters say they appreciate all of their buyers and sellers, whether it's 1 head of livestock or 1,000 head of livestock and say, “We can’t do it without our sellers and we can’t say thank you enough to our customers.”
Over the last 50 years, the main thing they say has changed is the technology in the industry which offers different marketing options such as online and television sales. As long as there is a need in American society for beef, pork, and eggs, there will also be a market for them and the Foresters hope to be here and serve the community for another 50 plus years.
Each auction gladly welcomes new customers and each one has its own Facebook page - AthensCommissionCompanyInc and EmoryLivestockAuction - that are utilized often to spread news of holiday schedules, livestock news, market reports, and sometimes a few livestock humor funnies.
Athens Commission sales are conducted at 11 a.m. every Friday and they are open for drop-offs every day with hay and water available for all livestock. Emory sales take place at 11 a.m. every Tuesday and 9 a.m. every Saturday. To reach the Athens location, contact 903-675-3333, visit them at 2800 State Highway 31 W, Athens or www.emorylivestockauction.com.
